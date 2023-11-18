Marcus Rashford injury not serious despite limping off in England’s win over Malta

England’s ensured they will finish top of their European Qualification Group after a routine win against international minnows Malta, last night.

A first-half own goal was added to by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the second, securing 2-0 win for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford started the game despite being out-of-form at club level.

Unfortunately for Rashford, he only lasted an hour at Wembley after limping off the pitch to replaced by Chelsea winger, Cole Palmer.

Alarm bells would have been ringing for Erik ten Hag after seeing Rashford in pain but England boss Southgate believes the forward should be okay following the knock.

As reported by The Express, Southgate spoke the press after the victory and address Rashford’s potential injury.

“I think he (Rashford) is probably okay. We just thought given the nature of the collision and it was a chance to get Cole in to the game. I haven’t assessed too much but I think he was okay when he came off,” he said.

Southgate’s comments will come as music to Ten Hag’s ears, having had to deal with an injury crisis throughout his squad this season.

Despite Rashford’s poor form, he remains one of the key cogs in United’s attacking wheel and an injury would serve as another huge blow to Ten Hag.

After his impressive 30-goal-haul last season, Rashford has netted just once for United this campaign and has looked a shadow of the player that terrorised defences across Europe last year.

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will be omitted from the England squad or play a part in their final qualifying game against Macedonia on Monday.

With the game a dead rubber for both nations it would surely be a sensible decision to rest any players who are in need of a rest, or not at full fitness.

It also presents Southgate with an opportunity to give some fringe players experience, therefore it would be a surprise to see Rashford earn his 59th cap in Macedonia.

United return to action next weekend with a trip to face a fired up Everton side who will be reeling from the Premier League’s controversial decision to dock them 10 points for breaking Profitability and Sustainability rules.