Ruben Amorim to Manchester United in immediate future ruled out



The uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United has been one of the most unexpected stories to come from this season.

The Dutchman had pretty much ironclad job security after an encouraging first season at Old Trafford but slipping results this year had murmurs arise around his job.

Although that has quietened a bit as results have picked, at least in the league, a potential replacement of his is also off the market for the immediate future.

Portuguese outlet Leonino spoke to Eduardo Barroso, former president of the Lions’ General Assembly about Ruben Amorim’s future at Sporting Lisbon.

Barroso said it’s out of the question that Amorim leaves Sporting in December or January.

Sporting are currently in a hotly-contested title race, second in the league table only on a goal difference of just two.

Barroso stressed that the Portuguese club needs to keep the players and the coach together, which makes sense considering the position the club finds itself in.

“We need to keep the coach and keep the players that are there. Rúben Amorim at Manchester United? I don’t believe he will leave in December, it’s impossible,” he said.

Amorim was one of the leading candidates for the United job when the noise around Ten Hag’s job was at its peak a month or so ago.

He was on the list along with names such as Zinedine Zidane, but since then, United came out and made it clear that the Dutchman’s job was safe and there were no discussions to suggest otherwise.

Amorim is one of Europe’s most exciting coaches, with the zenith of his career coming in 2020/21 when he won the league title with Sporting, losing only one game in the season.

He is renowned for attacking football and giving youth a chance, but for now, his immediate future looks to be in Portugal, with Ten Hag also looking to turn things around at Old Trafford.

