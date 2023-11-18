Sir Alex Ferguson hails his horse Spirit Dancer after victory in Bahrain

Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden reign at Manchester United will go down as on of the greatest managerial performances of all-time.

The Scottish manager won an incredible 38 trophies during his time at United, rebuilding the club from top to bottom in the process.

Ferguson retired just over a decade ago and United’s struggles since have only served to underline the greatness of the man.

As reported by the Mirror, despite being away from football his insatiable appetite for winning remains as strong as ever.

The Peoples Person reported yesterday (Friday) that Sir Alex was off to Bahrain to see his horse Spirit Dancer compete in one of the most illustrious races in the sport’s calendar.

In typical style, Spirit Dancer romped to victory and added yet another prestigious accolade to Ferguson’s unparalleled list of achievements.

The prize money, worth $1 million to the winner, left Sir Alex absolutely delighted with the victory, labelling it the best moment of his racing life.

“That is the best moment (of my racing life), no doubt. When you looked at the field I was worried. Godolphin, O’Brien, Fabre they’ve all got horses here. And we are just a wee stable from Yorkshire. It was a fantastic performance. He won well,” gushed the Scot.

Fergie admitted he was nervous going into the final stretch of the race but was chuffed to see Spirit Dancer finally get over the line with relative comfort.

“When he hit the front, Ged (his partner) just jumped on me! 100 yards out he looked like he was going to win but I didn’t want to count my chickens.

I was just praying and he carried me over the line with him. He won well, won easy,” he said.

Sir Alex’s love for horse racing has been well known, even throughout his career managing United.

Having bred Spirit Dancer from his own stable, his delight with yesterday’s win is understandable and yet another remarkable feather in the Ferguson cap.

Back at Old Trafford, United are still trying to find the formula to recreate Fergie’s success but 81-year-old feels they are on the right track with Erik ten Hag after publicly backing the Dutch coach.

United travel to Everton next weekend when the Premier League returns after the latest international break.