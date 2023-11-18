Worry for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag as exact nature of Andre Onana’s injury emerges



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly sustained an adductor injury.

Onana had to be taken off while playing for his national team Cameroon, during their World Cup qualifier clash against Mauritius.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Georges Nkoudou and Frank Magri sealed the win for Rigobert Song’s men who were extremely dominant.

The major negative of the game was Onana’s substitution around the 81st minute.

The United shot-stopper was replaced by Fabrice Ondoa, who saw out the rest of the clash.

According to Actu Cameroun, Onana picked up an adductor injury. The setback has apparently raised concerns among Cameroon supporters, with just two months left until the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off.

The news publication adds, “André Onana will have to undergo medical examinations to determine the exact nature of his injury and the duration of his unavailability.”

Recovery time for an adductor injury depends on the severity of the problem, which means that until further and more thorough examinations are conducted on the player, it may not be possible to put an accurate time stamp on when Onana can make his return to action.

It’s understood that Grade 1 recovery can take up to two weeks, with normal movement such as walking restored in just a few days.

Grade 2 strains on the other hand can take between three and six weeks to heal.

United’s worst nightmare would be if Onana suffered a Grade 4 strain, that would almost certainly keep the 27-year-old out of playing for about four months.

Onana is set to become the latest addition to United’s extensive injury list which currently consists of the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo.

