Andre Onana out of Cameroon’s next game, returns to Manchester for further tests



After heading into the international break with back-to-back 1-0 wins, it must have felt like the stormy clouds around Old Trafford were receding but more could be on the way if the latest injury reports are to be believed.

The current United squad is reeling under the weight of injuries with over 16 players injured at one point with the club even forced to conduct an internal enquiry into the matter.

One position that had been fortunate enough to not suffer any injury-enforced setback was in goal but now even that is changing after Andre Onana picked up a knock during Cameroon’s World Cup qualifying win over Mauritius on Friday.

Onana injury update

As per The Athletic, the Cameroonian federation have now confirmed that the United No 1 will miss their upcoming game against Libya and will be returning to Manchester.

The former Inter Milan star was substituted with ten minutes left to play and the forecast from the tests conducted seem to indicate an injury to the pubis.

Once the shot-stopper is back at Carrington, United will conduct further tests to find out the exact severity and whether this will force the keeper to miss multiple games.

“Tests later revealed an injury to the pubis, one of the three bones that make up the pelvis, the federation said.

“He won’t play a part when Cameroon take on Libya in Benghazi in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday and is instead returning to Manchester where he will undergo further testing.

“It remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to return to action for United next weekend. United are next in action against Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.”

Bayindir waiting in the wings

Onana has not enjoyed the best of debut campaigns and had committed several high-profile errors, both in the Premier League and Champions League with multiple pundits and former stars calling for Ten Hag to drop him.

The 27-year-old seems to be regaining his form somewhat in recent weeks and a long-term absence will be a big miss for United with Ten Hag relying on the keeper’s passing ability to help United play out from the back.

United have Altay Bayindir as a reserve keeper with the Turkish star joining the club in the summer. He is yet to make his debut but Onana recently claimed that he is one of the best backup keepers he has ever trained with.

United also have Tom Heaton waiting in the wings but Ten Hag will be hoping his former Ajax compatriot can make it for the game against the Toffees.