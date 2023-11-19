Home » Bruno Fernandes speaks out amidst links to Saudi Arabia

by Vatsal Gupta
Saudi Arabia has taken the European football market by storm, pinching away marquee players with unbelievable sums of money.

While it has been a boon for many, able to offload unwanted assets for good money, Pro League has also poached many in-demand stars.

Manchester United were sweating when Saudi links emerged for their captain and talisman Bruno Fernandes.

However, Fernandes, in true leader fashion, has now come out and quashed all the talk.

The Portuguese said that he was happy at United and didn’t look at the rumours.

He said it’s easy to spread rumours in the current climate of press but all he cares about is his goals for the season and beyond.

“I’m happy where I am, I’m focused on Man United”. “I don’t look at rumours and also I don’t pay attention to them.

“Today, it’s very easy to spread rumours in the press. I prefer to concentrate on my goals”.

While any prospect of Fernandes actually leaving for Saudi seemed remote at best, the statement by the man himself will still go down well.

Fernandes has arguably been United’s most important and relied-upon player under multiple managers now, with Erik ten Hag handing him captaincy officially.

He is the team’s creator-in-chief and with the team already selling Alex Telles, and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, the fans could be forgiven for thinking that the lure of Saudi would have tempted their captain.

However, that isn’t the case and the fans can look forward to more goals and assists with their “Portuguese Magnifico” at Old Trafford in the red shirt.

