Bruno Fernandes wants Man United to sign Portuguese sensation Joao Neves



An ever-increasing injury list and underwhelming displays from the big stars have really let Manchester United down in manager Erik ten Hag’s second season.

One of the best performers last season was Casemiro whose arrival almost single-handedly transformed United’s fortunes and led to the club ending their trophy drought and finishing third and thus, qualifying for the Champions League.

However, the Brazilian’s form seems to have deserted him in the current campaign as he has been frequently caught out of position and struggling to track runners.

Casemiro’s struggles this season

His legs seem to be giving way while his focus seems to be more on the attacking aspect of his game which has resulted in more goals but the midfield general has abandoned his post far too many times.

The former Real Madrid star is currently injured and Ten Hag is certainly feeling his absence with loan signing Sofyan Amrabat struggling to fill the void.

So poor has Casemiro been that he has been linked with an exit after only one-and-half season in Manchester with Saudi Arabia among the options.

The 31-year-old is not expected to jump ship in the middle of the season with the manager holding a one-on-one discussion to try and understand the player’s condition.

However, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry as minority stakeholder expected soon, the Brazil international’s future hangs in the balance with the INEOS chairman said to be unhappy with United’s splurge to acquire the five-time Champions League winner.

United have been linked with plenty of midfielders recently but Benfica’s rising star Joao Neves seems to be the current flavour of the month with United scouts watching him in action quite frequently.

It is easy to see why he is so much in demand. The 19-year-old is a regular for Benfica, making 18 appearances across all competitions while scoring one and assisting another.

🔴🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes on Man United scouting João Neves: “I would love to have him at United, he has top quality! But it’s João choice…”. “He’s great player but it depends on the coach ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else”, Bruno told @sporttvportugal. pic.twitter.com/TXGcUwGpvf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2023

The Portugal international who primarily plays as the defensive midfielder can also play further forward and can even do a job out wide if required with versatility a trait Ten Hag admires a lot.

Bruno would love for Joao Neves to join him at OT

United captain Bruno Fernandes was asked about the teen sensation and he revealed that he would love for his compatriot to join him at Old Trafford.

Neves’ current deal keeps him at Benfica until 2028 and his market value stands at €20 million as per Transfermarkt. It will take a mega bid to prise him away from the Estádio da Luz.