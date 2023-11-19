David de Gea turns down move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Manchester United’s decision to change their goalkeeper this summer ended David de Gea’s twelve-year stay at the club.

Andre Onana was bought in to replace the Spaniard, who left Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

Since then, De Gea is still without a new home and has yet to make a decision on his future.

As reported by The Sun, Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are the latest side to offer the ‘keeper a route back into the game with a bumper wage packet on the table.

However, De Gea has turned down the chance to be the latest star to make the move to the Middle East, despite the reported £500,000-a-week proposal.

The Sun say De Gea’s wife, Edurne, played a huge role in the ‘keeper’s reluctance to make the move to Saudi and the pair will continue to assess his options.

United were linked with offering a short-term offer to bring De Gea back to the club to help Onana settle in and step in if needed.

However, it would be a major surprise to see a return to Old Trafford materialise after somewhat of an awkward end to his United career.

A homecoming to Spain is something De Gea is open to and Valencia have been the latest side to show an interest. However, Los Che’s financial restraints make a deal difficult.

Real Betis looked to be leading the race for his signature a short while ago but former Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini poured cold water on the signing.

The MLS has also emerged as an option for De Gea with David Beckham’s Inter Miami open to bringing the 33-year-old to The States.

A move to Miami would surely be a tempting one for De Gea with the chance to play with Lionel Messi an obvious attraction.

Given the European season is now well underway, it’s a surprise to see De Gea still without a club and there were even rumours of retirement should he not find a suitable destination.

Whatever the future holds for the Spanish stopper he will forever be considered a legend at United having picked up four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards during his time at the club, a joint record with Cristiano Ronaldo.