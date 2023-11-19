Ex-Man United striker Wout Weghorst’s scores solo goal to fire Netherlands to Euros qualification

The latest international break features the final fixtures in the qualification rounds for next summer’s European Championships with countries across the continent learning their fate.

England are safely through to next year’s tournament and will be joined by The Netherlands after their 1-0 victory against Ireland last night.

Ronald Koeman’s men needed a win to secure their passage and despite not being at their best, did enough to earn the three points required, guaranteeing second place in Group B.

France are the runaway leaders in the Group and underlined their dominance by putting 14 past Gibraltar without reply last night, leaving the Dutch as runner-ups.

It was former United man Wout Weghorst who proved to be the difference in yesterday’s crucial game, smashing home the winner early in the first half.

Weghorst powered an unstoppable strike into the roof of the Irish net 12 minutes in, giving The Netherlands a lead they would protect until the final whistle.

Wout Weghorst has remembered he is allowed to shoot 🚀pic.twitter.com/Yx4TOSTPA6 — These Football Times (@thesefootytimes) November 19, 2023

Qualification was imperative for The Netherlands who have underperformed in recent years and looking to reestablish themselves as a force in the international game.

After the game, Weghorst was in a spiky mood with the national press who questioned the performance of the side on the night, rather than congratulating the team on qualifying.

Weghorst took issue with the analysis from a reporter and implored the media to get behind the country and focus on the positives.

🚨 – Weghorst: “You think it’s important to talk about the game we showed rather than us being qualified?” “We should try to be positive in The Netherlands for once, and with ‘we’ I mean every person.” pic.twitter.com/3jBxLZ2ass — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 19, 2023

“You think it’s important to talk about the game we showed rather than us being qualified? We should try to be positive in The Netherlands for once, and with ‘we’ I mean every person,” said the striker.

Weghorst spent the second half of last season on loan at United and helped the team break their six year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup in March.

However, the big striker wasn’t signed on a permanent basis having struggled to find his scoring touch at Old Trafford and falling short on the quality required to lead the line for United.

Despite this, Weghorst’s effort and energy was widely appreciated by United fans who recognised the effort the and commitment he showed every time he pulled on the red shirt.

The 31-year-old is currently turning out for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and has scored three in his last four at club level.