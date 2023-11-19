Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Manchester United’s links to Jonathan Tah



It is an open secret that Manchester United will be looking for reinforcements in the centre of defence next year.

With Raphael Varane losing form, Lisandro Martinez in injury rehab, and Jonny Evans already crucial, fresh blood is needed in those ranks.

United drew up a four-man shortlist to add to their defensive ranks but the noise around one of those names has been quietened now.

Fabrizio Romano reports that he “wouldn’t read too much” into the links surrounding Tah with regards to United.

He said the uncertainty around United’s ownership structure makes it unlikely that the club splurges any money on new players.

Richard Arnold has already left the club and a new Sporting Director could be in the works too, with Paul Mitchell a leading candidate.

In such a scenario, any sporting decisions will need to be on hold till the new regime starts working and sets a course.

Tah has been a name long linked to United and this season he has taken his game up another level.

He has become a crucial part of Xabi Alonso’s thrilling Bayer Leverkusen side which is going toe-to-toe with Bundesliga behemoths Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old has played all 11 games from the start in the league, scoring three goals as well.

Unlike Lisandro Martinez, Tah is more of a conventional centre-back who relishes the old-school style of defending.

Therefore, he would complement the Argentine’s skillset perfectly, adding height, strength and aerial ability to the United team which has been lacking recently.

Tah is joined by the likes of Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Jean-Clair Todibo on United’s wanted list but it seems like any moves will have to wait for clarity on the ownership side first.

