Galatasaray could provide exit route for Donny Van de Beek

Manchester United’s Champions League group A rivals, Galatasaray, have expressed an interest in signing Dutch midfielder, Donny Van de Beek.

The Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford in 2020 with an impressive reputation. Part of Erik ten Hag’s youthful Ajax team that reached the semi-finals of Europe’s premier competition in 2019, a host of European giants were hungry for the Dutch player’s signature.

In fact, the Netherlands international claimed that practically everything was agreed for a move to Real Madrid before his move to Manchester came to pass. However, for whatever reason, the transfer was never completed and he became Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s first signing of the 2020 window.

Despite initial promise, Van de Beek has had a torrid time at the club. The 26 year old has only managed to play 62 times for United and score two goals in what is now his fourth season at the club.

A combination of poor form and injury have resulted in the midfielder’s ridiculously low playing time. Van de Beek was regularly subbed on in the final ten minutes or simply left on the bench under Solskjær’s tenure. The man from Nijkerkerveen rarely got much of a chance in his first couple of seasons.

Additionally, his lack of playing time under the Norwegian coach became a hotly debated topic amongst fans and pundits alike. However, to be truthful, when the Dutchman has had the chance to play, he has always looked like a round peg in a square hole.

It must also be said that Van de Beek hardly took his chance when he went out on loan to Everton during the 2021-22 season, where he played seven times and scored one goal before sustaining an injury.

Resultingly, the midfielder has been linked with a kaleidoscope of different sides ever since his first season at the club. Many felt this summer would be the time the Dutchman would finally escape his Old Trafford nightmare. The Peoples Person reported that many teams wanted him on loan, but no move came to pass.

Teams such as former club Ajax, Italian giants Juventus and Turkish household name, Fenerbache have all been reported as potential destinations for Donny.

Now it is the turn of Galatasaray to be linked to the attacking midfielder. Fichajes.net have claimed that the Turkish club could be tempted to make a move in the winter market for the player. The outlet points to the fact that the player has no place in Ten Hag’s plans. This can be seen in the fact he has only played 2 games all season for the club despite the side being plagued by injuries. He was also not even registered to play in the Champions League by the manager.

United would certainly be keen to offload the player to not only free up squad space but also generate funds to bring in players in the winter market. Defenders such as Jean-Clair Todibo are apparently high up on the Red Devils’ priority list, if the money is available.

The Spanish transfer website also claims that the Turkish side face competition. Real Sociedad were linked all summer to the Dutchman but never got a deal over the line.

As mentioned here previously , the Spanish outlet also list Inter Milan as potential competition for Galatasaray.

What is abundantly obvious is that Van de Beek has no future in Manchester and desperately needs a move away to reignite his career. Whilst at Ajax he was once seen as one of the most exciting prospects in European football. Now he is the forgotten man.