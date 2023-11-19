Kobbie Mainoo shines for England u19s in Marbella



Kobbie Mainoo started for England u19s in their late dramatic win over Japan in Marbella.

The young English side are in Spain for the international break partaking in a mini tournament with Romania, Japan, and Mexico.

After featuring off the bench for 30 minutes in England’s dominating 6-0 win over Romania, Mainoo started from the off against Japan and reportedly donned the captain’s armband.

Playing in the heart of the midfield, Mainoo helped England secure an early two goal lead through Jacob Wright and Will Lankshear.

It looked like England and Mainoo were off to another easy victory but a lapse in the opening five minutes of the second half saw Japan pull two back.

Initially catching out England attempting an offside trap, Shiogai Kento applied a simple finish for Japan’s first.

Then two minutes later, Kento doubled his tally to draw it level, this time with a cracking shot from the edge of the box into the top of the net.

Eventually, Mainoo made way in the 76th minute and it was his replacement Jamie Donley who would make the last impression.

Donley, a forward with Tottenham Hotspur, scored from close range in injury time to seal the win for England.

United’s other star in the u19s setup is keeper Elyh Harrison who unfortunately didn’t feature in either of the opening two fixtures.

But as one of only three 2006 born players in the squad, it is impressive that Harrison has been called up above his age group and understandable that his time to play will come.

England u19s will finish out their time in Spain with a final fixture against Mexico on Tuesday in which Mainoo is expected to feature again.