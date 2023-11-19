Manchester United hire US-based firm to find top talent scout amid fears of falling behind rivals



Manchester United have reportedly enlisted the services of a United States-based firm to help them find a top talent scout capable of unearthing the most talented young players.

United have a long and rich history of signing promising youth stars before they are nurtured to become world-class players.

Some of the Red Devils’ most legendary footballers came through the ranks at Carrington. Examples include Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville, George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Ryan Giggs just to mention a few.

In the current first team, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay are academy players who play a key role in Erik ten Hag’s set-up.

There are others including Kobbie Mainoo, Dan Gore and Hannibal Mejbri who are steadily but surely making their way to the top.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that senior figures within Old Trafford have been growing concerned by the low number of young players breaking into the first team from the academy.

This seems to be corroborated by The Sun who reveal that United are fearful of the fact that they are being left behind by their rivals such as Manchester City and Chelsea who have vibrant youth systems.

According to the newspaper, “Manchester United are using an American recruitment firm to find them a new top talent spotter.”

“United have hired the Los Angeles-based Pace agency to sift through candidates for an ‘emerging talent scout’ role.”

“But outsourcing rather than using their own people to discover someone suitable is a surprise move.

The Sun adds that the interview process is also very different. Candidates are first interviewed via a computer. Their responses are then carefully analyzed.

This move comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a partial 25% investment into the 20-time English champions. An official announcement is set to be made in the next few days.

Sir Jim will be granted full control of United’s sporting operations including recruitment and activities in the transfer market.

