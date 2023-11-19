Manchester United linked with a surprise January move for Charles De Ketelaere



Manchester United’s need for goals is for all to see with manager Erik ten Hag’s side the fifth-lowest scorers among teams in the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund was signed in the summer to fix the issue that had plagued the team even last season and while the Dane has been on fire in the Champions League, he is yet to open his account domestically.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford looks like a shadow of his former self and has managed only a solitary strike so far while it remains a mystery as to how Anthony Martial remains at the club.

United need firepower up front

Antony is enduring a horror season with off-field drama and no goals and assists on the pitch while Jadon Sancho is preparing for a January exit after falling out with the manager.

United need to strengthen as soon as possible and with funds at a premium until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry can be ratified, links with multiple low-cost strikers like Nikola Krstovic and Mehdi Taremi have emerged.

Now as per Fichajes, AC Milan’s versatile star Charles De Ketelaere is being monitored by the 20-time English league champions now that the player is showing signs of rediscovering his touch.

After a brilliant couple of years at Club Brugge, AC Milan decided to splash €36.5 million for his services in the summer of ’22 but the Belgium international failed to score a single goal last season.

Atalanta decided to take a punt on the 22-year-old and they agreed a loan deal this summer. De Ketelaere currently has two goals and as many assists in eight starts across all competitions.

The versatile star can play up front, as the attacking midfielder, in the centre of the park and even out wide if required, highlighting how useful he can be to a squad.

United are not the only ones watching on with the Gunners also monitoring proceedings with interest with a view to pounce should the opportunity present itself.

“With the winter transfer window just around the corner, Arsenal and Manchester United will be looking to make a bid for attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere.

United vs Arsenal for Charles De Ketelaere

“Having regained some of his football pedigree after a disappointing spell at AC Milan, De Ketelaere has managed to attract the attention of some of the most prestigious clubs in the Premier League at the moment such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

“With the transfer market in constant motion, the competition to secure De Ketelaere promises to be intense, this being a golden opportunity for the Belgian player to head to the Premier League to finally try to make that leap in quality.”

The Bergamo-based outfit have the option to buy the player at the end of the season while his deal with Milan lasts until 2027. His current market value stands at €25 million as per Transfermarkt.

Either of Milan and Atalanta will be hoping to secure a nice, healthy profit to move a player on who not too long ago was being hailed as one to watch out for.

