Manchester United outdone by Manchester City in Old Trafford derby



Manchester United lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford today.

City were dominating possession in the opening five minutes, but Galton was coping well at left back.

United had a free kick in a dangerous area but although Zelem’s delivery was good, the resulting header was well wide.

At the other end Shaw found herself one on one with Earps but the United keeper stood strong and stuck a foot out to deny City the opening goal.

After United launched an attack, Greenwood was deemed to have handled the ball in the area. A penalty was awarded and Zelem stepped up to take the spot kick and scored it, putting the Reds ahead.

United thought they’d got a second through Geyse but it was ruled out by the referee as it looked to have gone out at the byline.

Moments later and City got one back, then another, United had fallen apart in less than a minute first through Roord, then through Hemp. Kelly celebrated, deliberately taunting the United fans.

The second half was much the same, United had their moments but it was City who capitalised through Bunny Shaw as Earps hesitated to meet a ball.

It wouldn’t be a derby if City didn’t have a player sent off and it was Aleixandri who saw a second yellow in the 72nd minute.

United were seeing much more of the ball but the decisions were not going in their favour.

It was a record attendance of over 43,000 for a women’s game at Old Trafford, most of whom left disappointed by a lacklustre performance by the home side.

United just didn’t seem to believe in themselves like this City team did and that was the difference.

Team: Earps, Blundell, Le Tissier, Toone, Mallard, Zelem, Galton, Naalsund, Turner, Parris, Geyse

