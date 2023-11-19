Marc Skinner impressed with captain Katie Zelem ahead of derby day

Later today, Manchester United women take on Manchester City at Old Trafford in the WSL in front of 45,000 fans.

Captain Katie Zelem will lead her team out for the fifth time at the Theatre of Dreams and after United’s last home game, manager Marc Skinner was full of praise for the skipper.

“She bleeds Manchester United, quite literally,” Skinner told the press.

She was down for a while after colliding with West Ham’s Viviane Asseyi, with the French international having to go off before half-time.

Zelem played on with her head heavily bandaged before going to hospital after the game according to sources close to the player.

“It shows you a lot about our Captain, doesn’t it?” Skinner continued.

“Forget the performances, to have a cut as deep as it is and to play on.”

His Captain has come under scrutiny in the past but Skinner has continued to have faith in her and has been rewarded as over the past couple of seasons she has become one of the team’s most reliable players.

“I think that’s the key, when people sometimes knock her, actually she’s always there, she always stands up, she puts her body on the line.”

Zelem has scored three goals at Old Trafford previously and will be hoping to score again in the derby today.

Speaking to club media the captain said: “Representing United as a childhood fan is a dream come true but to play at Old Trafford, to captain the girls and score there is just an indescribable feeling.”

She continued: “I think when people come to LSV they fear playing us and that’s what we want to replicate at Old Trafford.”