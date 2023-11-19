Marcus Rashford returns to England training after scary collision vs Malta



The last two days of the international break have been a rollercoaster time for Manchester United.

After Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford were subbed off in their games due to injury concerns, United were looking at a nightmare return to club football.

However, good news first appeared on Onana’s injury front, and now Rashford has followed.

The Sun reports that Marcus Rashford took part in England training ahead of their final Euro qualifiers clash against North Macedonia.

He was present throughout the whole session and moved without any visible discomfort.

The United forward was subbed off in the 61st minute against Malta after a scary collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold left him in a heap on the floor.

The incident happened in the 57th minute but England manager Gareth Southgate struck an optimistic tone after the game, saying “he is probably OK”.

The diagnosis at the time has proven to be true now that the United forward is back in training with his national team.

Rashford will be a contender for some minutes against North Macedonia now in what would be a huge sigh of relief for Erik ten Hag.

It follows Onana’s withdrawal from the Cameroon team after adductor discomfort.

The goalkeeper is also expected to be fit for the trip to Everton on November 26, and Rashford will join him then.

Ten Hag and United fans will now be hoping that the final round of fixtures during the international break doesn’t bring any more scares as a tough run follows for the club, starting with Everton away.

