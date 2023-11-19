Pictures: Leaked design details of Manchester United’s 2024/25 home, away and third kit emerge



Manchester United’s home, away and third kits for the 2024/25 season are set to take on completely new stunning design changes according to a leaked report.

Footy Headlines reveals that the Adidas home kit for next season will feature two shades of red.

This is not the first time a United home kit has adopted such a design modification. During the 2016/17 campaign, the home jersey also boasted two shades of red.

“Template-wise, the Adidas Manchester United 24-25 home shirt is based on the new Tiro 24 template, but probably with some adjustments to the collar.”

“It seems well possible that Adidas make use of the distinctive side panels to incorporate the second shade of red.”

For the first time ever in the club’s history, the United kit will feature the Snapdragon logo, effectively replacing the current sponsor, Teamviewer.

In September, the Red Devils of course officially confirmed that they had agreed on a big-money arrangement with Qualcomm over a new front-of-shirt sponsorship deal.

The deal with Snapdragon is set to take effect on 1 July 2024. The home shirt will also likely be launched in the early stages of the same month.

The away kit on the other hand is poised to have a deep navy blue main colour (Night Indigo) combined with red accents. In addition to this, it will have a zig-zag motif on the front, made up of a M.

It almost resembles the third kit won during the 2018/19 season. Like the home kit, the away jersey is based on the new Tiro 24 template.

Footy Headlines explains that the away kit could be released between July and August 2024.

In terms of the third kit, the report states, “The new Adidas Manchester United 24-25 third football jersey features the regular off-white adidas color. Like all other Elite team third kits, it comes with the Trefoil logo.”

“Template-wise, the Adidas Manchester United 24-25 third shirt is based on the new Tiro 24 template, but probably with some adjustments to the standard model.”

At the moment, only the main colour of the shirt is known, but it’s suspected gold or black would make it more aesthetically pleasing.

It is on track to be launched around the same period as the away kit.

