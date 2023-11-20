Benfica not willing to part with Joao Neves amid Manchester United interest

Benfica remain steadfast in their decision not to engage in negotiations for the transfer of João Neves in the upcoming January transfer window, despite Manchester United’s persistent interest.

The talented midfielder has caught the eye of United’s scouts on numerous occasions, highlighting his growing reputation in European football.

Neves, a rising star in Benfica’s ranks, has been a pivotal figure in the team’s midfield.

His technical skills, vision on the field, and ability to control the pace of the game have made him a standout player.

Neves’ performances have not only earned him admiration at Benfica but have also attracted significant attention from major European clubs, most notably Man United.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Benfica have placed a significant clause in Neves’ contract, mirroring the situation with Enzo Fernández the previous year.

This clause sets Neves’ price at a hefty €120 million, a figure that reflects both his potential and current value to the team.

Such a high release clause indicates Benfica’s desire to retain their asset or ensure a substantial return should a transfer occur.

United’s interest in Neves comes amid their search for dynamic midfield options to bolster their squad.

The club are currently undergoing a period of transition under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is still unsure regarding his midfield combination, especially considering Casemiro’s age.

Neves, with his skill set and potential for growth, fits the profile of the player United are seeking.

Despite United’s apparent interest and scouting efforts, Benfica’s stance remains clear. They are not keen on parting with Neves, especially mid-season, which could disrupt their team dynamics and strategies.

This situation places United in a challenging position, requiring them to consider either meeting the hefty release clause or exploring other midfield targets.