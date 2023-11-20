Bruno Fernandes scores great goal to cap world-class display in Portugal’s win against Iceland



The international break has been a good escape for many Manchester United players who have been engulfed in the malaise at club level.

Bruno Fernandes is leading the way, just like he does at United, as he shone for Portugal against Iceland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

With Iceland putting on a brave front, the game was scoreless near the end of the first half.

Fernandes then stepped up, as he took the ball under control and passed it to the right wing.

He waited at the edge of the box in space for a cutback which arrived at the perfect time. Fernandes unleashed a ferocious strike which sailed past everyone and into the Iceland goal.

The goal brought him to four goals in six European qualifier appearances which is now more than the number of goals he has scored for United this season in 12 games (three).

Portugal went on to win the game 2-0 and Fernandes’ handprint was all over the game even beyond his wonderstrike.

As he is for United, he was the creative hub for a Portugal side that had all the big guns like Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He finished the match with a ridiculous six key passes and 111 touches. He successfully completed 79 of his 88 passes and in true Fernandes fashion, tried to play it forward most times.

Even his Hollywood long balls were finding their mark, as he completed five of six attempted long balls. (Stats courtesy Sofascore)

Overall, it was a Man of the Match display by United’s “Magnifico” who will now look to transfer this international form to the club level.

United travel to Everton on November 26 for their first game after the international break and will need Fernandes to be at his absolute best at a tricky venue.

