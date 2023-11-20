Francesco Farioli, the youthful head coach of OGC Nice, is proving to be an outstanding discovery by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Under Farioli’s leadership, Nice has achieved an unbeaten run in Ligue 1, a remarkable feat considering his unconventional background in football.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of Nice, has made a potentially game-changing decision in appointing Francesco Farioli as head coach.

At 34, Farioli is one of the youngest coaches in European football, yet his impact at Nice has been immediate and impressive.

The club remain unbeaten in Ligue 1, joining the ranks of elite European teams like Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in this regard.

Farioli’s journey to this point is unique. A decade ago, he was completing a philosophy degree in Italy, focusing on the aesthetics of football and the role of the goalkeeper.

His academic approach to the game is evident in his coaching style. Despite being relatively new to the head coaching role, his methods have garnered attention and respect.

Before joining Nice, Farioli made his mark as the youngest manager in a professional European league at Fatih Karagumruk and subsequently at Alanyaspor.

The decision to appoint Farioli was not a hasty one. Ineos, under Ratcliffe’s guidance, conducted a thorough data-driven search, culminating in a series of intensive interviews with Farioli.

His appointment reflects a meticulous and forward-thinking approach by Ratcliffe and his team, including influential figures like Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc. Their collective vision is not just about immediate results but building a sustainable and innovative football philosophy.

The interview process that led to Farioli’s appointment was extensive and detailed, highlighting the meticulous approach of Ineos and Ratcliffe.

Farioli described the experience, saying, “They made an analysis with data and from the filter appeared some of the names, and I was one of the names. It was quite a long interview, like five hours or something.” This rigorous selection process underscores Ratcliffe’s commitment to finding a coach who could bring a fresh, data-driven perspective to the team.

Farioli’s strategy has reaped rewards, with Nice securing notable wins against Paris St-Germain and Monaco. Under his guidance, the team has shown remarkable defensive strength, conceding only four goals.

This impressive start has not only boosted Farioli’s reputation but also brings hope to Manchester United supporters, as Ratcliffe prepares to oversee a similar transformation at their club.

Reflecting on his journey and philosophy, Farioli shared, “I met Jim Ratcliffe a few days after [taking the job]…from his side, the first time we met, the feeling he transferred to me, it was really like the feeling of somebody that was really aware of many things.” Farioli’s respect for Ratcliffe’s vision is clear, as is his commitment to a thoughtful, innovative approach to football management.

Aiming for a top-six finish and European qualification, Farioli is not just focused on immediate success but also on long-term strategy and development.

His unique approach, which includes overseeing research teams to monitor global football trends, is setting a new standard in football coaching.