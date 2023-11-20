Man United’s Raphael Varane “under observation” as Bayern Munich consider January swoop



Bayern Munich are reportedly considering the January signing of out-of-favour Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

This season has been a tough one for Varane who at the moment, finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order, behind the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Varane has made eight Premier League appearances in total, but only four have come as starts. The rest have come from the bench.

In total, the World Cup winner has only managed 655 minutes of football across all competitions this term.

While he has had injuries, the defender has been largely fit. Before Jonny Evans picked up a thigh injury, Ten Hag seemed to prefer a centre-back partnership of the North Ireland international and Maguire.

There were suggestions that Ten Hag and Varane’s relationship had broken down due to the Frenchman’s extremely limited minutes.

However, the United boss was quick to refute such rumours and indicated that Varane’s exclusion was purely down to tactical reasons.

Ten Hag’s comments have done little to abate the situation which from the outside looking in, seems troubling.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Varane has apparently accepted that he is not a bench player but remains committed to forcing his way back into the team and getting back to becoming a regular starter.

The reliable Florian Plettenberg divulges that Bayern Munich, who are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, are keenly monitoring Varane and how his circumstances at Old Trafford pan out.

It’s understood that the Bavaria outfit are admirers of the four-time Champions League winner but they cannot afford his high wages.

Plettenberg says, “Internally, FC Bayern has considered the 30 y/o [Varane]. Discussions took place.”

“Internal opinion: interesting but currently unrealistic because of his salary. It’s not a hot topic yet, but he remains under observation in the next weeks.”

“Bayern informed that his departure in winter is possible.”

As per Plettenberg, United value Varane between €20-30m. The option to send the player to Germany on loan is simply not feasible.

Varane commands a salary in the region of £17m.

At the moment, it appears that nothing is imminent, but Varane’s situation is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

