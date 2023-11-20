Marcos Leonardo: Agent says striker’s “time to move has come” as Man United circle



The agent of sensational Santos striker Marcos Leonardo has admitted that the player is now ready for a move to a top European club amidst interest from Manchester United.

United have been previously linked with Leonardo in the past.

A report covered by The Peoples Person in September revealed that the Red Devils would likely need to ward off significant competition from Jose Mourinho’s Roma for Leonardo.

It’s an open secret that United are keen on bringing in reinforcements in the striker position to help relieve the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Dane has shown great promise since he arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta in the summer.

He has netted five goals, all of which have come in the Champions League. Hojlund is yet to open his account in England’s top flight.

It was relayed that Erik ten Hag is open to securing the services of another talisman to assist Hojlund who is currently the club’s undisputed starting striker.

Leonardo is a player who fits the mould of what United need – a young star with plenty of potential who can be nurtured to become world-class.

For Santos this term, Leonardo has found the back of the net on 17 occasions in 38 games.

His exploits in front of goal have also caught the attention of Arsenal, who are alive to his situation. During the summer, there were offers for Leonardo but he elected to stay in Sao Paulo for a bit longer and play for Santos.

However, according to Leonardo’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, the Brazilian is now primed to move on in search of pastures anew.

Pimenta said, “Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular.”

“He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship. He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

“But the time has come to move. He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter.”

