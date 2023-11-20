Opta Analyst names Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United’s MVP

Opta Analyst has named Bruno Fernandes as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Manchester United, providing statistics that show just how vital the club captain is when it comes to creating goalscoring opportunities for his team.

In a season that has so far been riddled with injuries, Fernandes has been one of United’s few constants, appearing in every minute of the team’s Premier League campaign to date.

Together with Scott McTominay, Fernandes is Man United’s top goalscorer in the Premier League with three, while he also leads the club with two assists.

When taking into account his performances in the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup, Fernandes’ statistics make for more impressive reading, with four goals and three assists in all competitions.

Fernandes’ clinical shooting made all the difference for United when he scored a stoppage-time winner against Fulham, while he was also scored the matchwinner in United’s 1-0 victory over Burnley and the 3-2 comeback victory against Nottingham Forest.

But while the attacking midfielder has proven to be a more effective goalscorer than United’s forwards, who have just one goal between them in the Premier League, he has been essential with his assists as well.

Opta Analyst found in their report that the chances Fernandes has created in the league carry 4.01 expected goals; the second-highest tally for any Premier League player behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

What’s more, the report showed that the United captain’s expected assists account for 23.8% of United’s total – a higher ratio than any other Premier League player this season.

The crucial role played by Fernandes has not gone unnoticed, with Saudi Arabia reportedly looking to lure him away from Old Trafford.

Still, the Portuguese midfielder assured that he remains satisfied at United, thereby subduing fans’ fears.

🔴🇸🇦 Bruno Fernandes on Saudi bids: “I’m happy where I am, I’m focused on Man United”. “I don't look at rumors and also I don't pay attention to them. Today, it's very easy to spread rumors in the press. I prefer to concentrate on my goals”. pic.twitter.com/XC8aws4JOD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2023

While Fernandes continues to be an essential asset for United, the club’s overreliance on him could be concerning, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly looking to build the squad around its captain.

Despite Fernandes’ new MVP status due to his consistently strong performances, United would do well to focus on improving the form of his teammates as well so as to avoid becoming a one-man team.