Sacha Boey turns down Galatasaray contract offer with Man United keeping a close eye



With Manchester United not performing as expected due to the numerous injuries all across the pitch, countless problem areas are also emerging which manager Erik ten Hag will need to solve going forward.

The underwhelming performance of big-name players like Raphael Varane and Casemiro have highlighted the need to strengthen at the back and in the middle of the park.

At right-back, United have seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka miss a fair amount of games this season while Diogo Dalot has struggled to hit top gear.

United lack an elite RB

The right full-back berth has given Ten Hag plenty to ponder about since his arrival with both stars not quite up to the standard required to succeed.

The Portuguese earned a new five-year contract extension last season but he tends to switch off while defending. The former Crystal Palace star is far more secure when it comes to the defensive aspect but is not as comfortable going forward.

The former Eagles man has improved a lot but his United deal ends next summer and while initially there were plans to offer him a new long-term deal, the club currently seem to want to trigger the automatic one-year extension option instead.

At one point, lots of names were linked with a move to Old Trafford with Galatasaray star Sacha Boey one among them. The Frenchman impressed at the Theatre of Dreams when both teams faced off in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old, whose contract with the Turkish giants ends in 2025, was offered a new deal by the club but he seems to be backtracking after initially liking the offer.

As per Turkish outlet Aksam, the full-back wants to move to the Premier League with United, Arsenal and Brighton among clubs monitoring his displays.

Sacha Boey wants PL move

“The management proposed a new contract in order to sell Boey, whose value is increasing day by day, for higher prices. A four-year deal worth 1.5 million euros per year and an additional 1 million euro signing fee for each season. At first, the player’s manager responded positively to the offer.

“At the last moment, Sacha Boey did not agree to the new contract, stating that he had the English Premier League on his mind. The expectation for the French right-back, who has serious interest from clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton with the clubs watching his matches live, is at least 20 million euros.”

The report states that his future depends on Gala’s Champions League campaign with the Turkish side looking the likelier to make it out of Group A at United’s expense.

Most likely a move will occur next summer and not in winter. United will need to take a call on Dalot and Wan-Bissaka’s future first before incomings can be expected.