Steven Gerrard calls Cristiano Ronaldo the Greatest of all Time in an interview for Saudi Arabia television

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate has raged for the best part of the last two decades, splitting the football world almost 50:50 as to which is the better player.

Both men have reached incredible heights during their respective careers with the rivalry dazzling fans across the world.

The duo are now in plying their trades outside of the European Leagues, with Messi in the MLS and Cristiano in the emerging Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi at the start of the year prompted a shift in the dynamics of world football with major stars following him to the Middle East.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been one of the high profile names that has joined the Saudi project, taking charge of Al-Ettifaq.

As reported by The Liverpool Echo, in an interview with Saudi television, Ronaldo gained an unlikely supporter in the shape of Gerrard, who labelled him the greatest of all time.

Having been rivals for so long in the Premier League and the obvious friction between United and Liverpool, it was a surprise admission from the former England man.

“The arrival of ‘The GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano (Ronaldo), him arriving in January obviously (was) a huge signing. He still had a lot of football to offer,” said Gerrard.

Gerrard also credited Ronaldo with sparking the interest in the Saudi League, admitting he was hooked on how the league would develop after his arrival.

“From afar, for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano Ronaldo’s results, at the league, watching some games and watching some highlights.

I think from that moment, the league around the world had become a very popular talking point for everyone. After Cristiano’s arrival, even more big-name signings, talents and skill sets were joining the league,” he added.

Gerrard’s side are ticking along nicely in the Pro League but unlikely to cause a major threat to Cristiano’s Al Nassr, who are sitting in second place, four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.