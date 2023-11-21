Edwin van der Sar issues brutal response to Altay Bayindir saying the legend was his favourite goalkeeper

Dutch legend Edwin van der Sar issued a bizarre response to Altay Bayindir after the current Manchester United star said the 53-year-old was his favourite.

Bayindir arrived at United from Fenerbahce in the summer, in a deal worth around £4.3million.

After David de Gea’s departure following a 12-year stint at the club, Erik ten Hag sought to revamp the goalkeeping department and did so by securing the services of Andre Onana and Bayindir.

The Turkey international is yet to play even a single minute for United as Onana has featured in every competitive match so far this term.

However, with Onana looking increasingly likely to go away with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament at the turn of the year, Bayindir may well get his chance to finally get a run of games and show what he can do between the sticks.

The 25-year-old spoke to club media and was questioned about who he looked to while coming up and during the early stages of his career.

He revealed, “When I was younger, I watched a lot of Manchester United games.”

“My favourite goalkeeper, I say this and Edwin van der Sar is a legend. I know him.”

Van der Sar replied on social media and said, “Hi Altay, will see you soon in Manchester and we will have a chat about goalkeeping but my favourite is still Andre as you will know!”

The United legend of course worked very closely with Onana when the pair were at Ajax.

After a difficult start to life at Old Trafford in which he was culpable for a number of high-profile mistakes that cost United, the Cameroonian seems to have picked up a bit of form and things are looking much better for him.

At the moment, there are question marks regarding whether he will be involved when United take on Everton on November 26.

Onana had to withdraw from the national team after he picked up an adductor injury.

However, the setback is not thought to be serious and there are hopes he could line up for his side at Goodison Park.