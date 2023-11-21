Fabrizio Romano refutes claims Robin Le Normand is a serious Manchester United target

This week the Manchester United transfer roulette wheel has stopped at the name of Robin Le Normand.

With the January transfer window more than a month away and injuries piling up, it is unclear as to what is actually happening at the club at present.

The prolonged takeover is also exacerbating the lack of clarity as to who United can realistically chase this January window.

Therefore, despite the name of Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand popping up, there are conflicting reports about the interest the Mancunian club currently have in the player.

The Peoples Person have reported in the past that the Red Devils have been attracted to the French defender. It has also been reported here that the club have intensively scouted the player and have been impressed by what they have witnessed.

Fichajes also claim that United are “best positioned” to make a deal for the La Liga centre back in the summer.

It is reported that the club are currently looking for a defensive recruitment in the winter and Jean-Clair Todibo is the player most frequently and reliably linked to the club as of now.

Although, with uncertainty over Raphael Varane’s future and recurring injuries to Lisandro Martinez, the Old Trafford outfit could be tempted to pay Le Normand’s 60m release clause in the summer.

It is also stated that United could face competition from Premier League rivals such as Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle for the 27 year old’s signature.

Contrastingly, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, refutes the claims made by Fichajes and has stated that despite the recent reports, there is “nothing concrete” in United’s supposed interest in the Real Sociedad player.

The Italian transfer guru highlights names such as Todibo and Goncalo Inacio as more likely names to head to Old Trafford in the winter or summer window.

Romano also sagely states that until the 25% buyout is complete and we see who makes up the new-look INEOS led board at the club, it is impossible to know exactly who the Red Devils will target.

He goes on to say that the new board members will need to be in dialogue with the manager, Erik ten Hag, to draw up a final shortlist of centre backs that the 20-time English champions will try and obtain in future windows.

Whether or not Le Normand is a realistic target is presently hard to see but over the coming weeks as the buyout finally happens and the winter transfer market edges closer, the murky waters should become that little bit clearer.