Harry Maguire puts in steady performance as England falter against North Macedonia



Manchester United star Harry Maguire played all 90 minutes plus added time as England were held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia in their final UEFA EURO qualifiers clash.

North Macedonia took the lead four minutes before the interval through Enis Bardhi.

However, a header from substitute Harry Kane at the hour-mark struck Jani Atanasov to restore parity and ensure Gareth Southgate’s men got a share of the spoils.

Maguire slotted right next to Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, in a backline also consisting of Manchester City defensive duo Rico Lewis and Kyle Walker.

During the time he was on the pitch, Maguire was not required to make a tackle, interception or clearance. He had a nervy moment during the game that saw him give the ball away in his own half before taking out a charging rival player who seemed to be through on goal.

Luckily, a penalty against Maguire was not given by the referee.

He was dribbled past just once.

The former United skipper delved into just one ground duel, which he failed to win. Maguire was however dominant in the air. He contested six challenges aerially and came out on top an incredible six times.

Maguire registered 116 touches of the ball.

He successfully delivered 95 of the 114 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 83% against North Macedonia.

The 30-year-old tried to ping 11 long balls. Five of these found their intended targets.

Maguire also blocked one shot.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

In recent games for the Red Devils just before the international break, Maguire regularly found himself in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI selections, even ahead of Raphael Varane.

No doubt the Englishman will be hoping that his displays for the national team in respective games vs. Malta and North Macedonia will be enough to sustain his change of fortunes at Old Trafford.

United travel to Goodison Park next to face Everton on November 26.

