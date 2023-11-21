Harry Maguire suffers comical incident in England’s draw with North Macedonia

England’s final fixture in their European Championship qualifying group ended in a stalemate but was enough for the Three Lions to secure top spot in Group C.

A 1-1 draw in North Macedonia was enough to ensure England finish as group winners and they can now start their preparation for next summer’s tournament.

The game itself wasn’t one that will last long in the memory, with the home side taking the lead before Harry Kane came off the bench to equalise in the second half.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire started for the visitors and should have gifted the hosts a chance to take the lead midway through the first half.

As reported by The Sun, Maguire suffered a comical moment 20 minutes into the game. After giving the ball away in his own half the defender then wiped out Macedonian forward Elif Elmas inside the England box.

However, the Slovakian referee somehow waved away the home side’s protest and Maguire’s blushes were spared.

The clumsy tackle looked to be caused by Maguire’s studs that were caught in the turf, leading to his untidy challenge.

It didn’t take fans long to start mocking the United man and social media users were quick to compare the incident to that of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who committed a similar foul in a charity match back in 2006.

Johnson stumbled and crashed into ex-Manchester City loanee Maurizio Gaudino, ending with a waist high collision during an England vs Germany Legends game.

Fans compare Man Utd star Harry Maguire to Boris Johnson after somehow escaping punishment for rugby tacklehttps://t.co/lDiI4e7ygy — Football Reporting  (@FootballReportg) November 20, 2023

The haphazard challenge from the politician has since become a viral clip and fans took to their socials to compare the two.

“Maguire turning in to Boris Johnson on the field,” declared one user. Another said the United ace was “channelling his inner Boris”.

Maguire has enjoyed something of a return to form in recent weeks at club level, playing well in the majority of his appearances for United this season.

Erik ten Hag will hope that last night’s incident doesn’t repeat itself in the coming weeks as United face a tricky handful of fixtures when club football returns.

United travel to a scorned Everton side on Sunday afternoon with The Toffees reeling from their 10 point deduction from the Premier League.