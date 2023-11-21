Jason McAteer challenges Man United legend Roy Keane to £2m boxing match to solve bitter spat



Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has publicly challenged Manchester United legend Roy Keane to a boxing match worth £2m, in an attempt to solve the ongoing differences between the two.

Keanr and McAteer have been at it since Keane brought up the bitter rivalry the pair had during their playing days.

Speaking on Gary Neville’s Stick to Football podcast where he discussed the various red cards he received during his career, Keane opened up on his altercation with McAteer when United came up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in 2002.

The former United captain was sent off for elbowing McAteer who was constantly antagonizing and throwing jibes at Keane in reference to his row with former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.

Keane infamously left his national team’s camp during the 2002 World Cup after falling out with McCarthy.

McAteer taunted Keane with this incident during the game and tensions boiled over, leading the ex-United man to take matters into his own hands and aggressively elbow his opponent.

Keane remarked on Neville’s podcast that McAteer deserved it, prompting the former Sunderland player to embark on a brutal tirade on social media.

McAteer told Keane to “bore off” and called him a “clown.”

He also once again took a swipe at the legendary United captain’s decision to “abandon” his countrymen during the 2002 World Cup.

McAteer renewed his attack on Keane, this time on beIN Sports where he challenged the seven-time Premier League winner to a boxing match.

McAteer appealed to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to make arrangements for the fight that would finally put the conflict to bed.

He said, “Yeah [I’m tired of it]. I’d rather he came in here now, and we just go, let bygones be bygones. Let’s just be civil.”

“Or we can get in the ring for £1 million each and fight it out! Eddie [Hearn], if you’re watching. Eddie Hearn, get him on the phone.”

He added, “Roy, come on. You’re better than that. And I promise to stop reacting.”

Keane is yet to respond to McAteer’s offer to take part in the bout.

