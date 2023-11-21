Juventus “still in contact” with Manchester United over January deal for Jadon Sancho



Juventus are reportedly still in contact with Manchester United over a potential January deal for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho remains suspended and unavailable for action as his bitter row with Erik ten Hag continues.

The English winger was banned from accessing all first-team areas and facilities after going on social media to effectively label his manager a liar.

On September 3, Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho was left out of the matchday squad that travelled to London to face Arsenal due to poor training performances.

Sancho refuted the Dutchman’s comments with a strongly-worded public statement in which he also accused the boss of making him a scapegoat.

Since then, Sancho has not featured for United nor trained with the senior squad, despite repeated appeals from his teammates to swallow his pride and issue an apology to Ten Hag.

The player’s situation has attracted the interest of rival clubs who are keen on offering him an exit route out of Old Trafford.

The likes of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Saudi Arabian outfits are said to be keen on signing Sancho as early as January.

For clubs like Juventus and Dortmund, it will most likely have to be an initial loan spell with United covering part of the forward’s extremely high wages.

It’s believed that at the moment, the Red Devils are intent on a permanent sale for Sancho and have slapped a £50m price tag on him.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sancho is not a priority for Juventus but according to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Serie A giants are still in the race to secure the United star’s services in January.

As per Galetti, “Juventus are still in contact with Manchester United for the loan of Sancho. Juventus are willing to pay a part of his salary: talks continue, even if Man United would like to sell him permanently.”

Galetti adds that Saudi Arabia is not a concrete option for Sancho who still wants to continue his career in Europe.

🚨🗣️ #Juventus are still in contact with #ManUTD for the loan of #Sancho. 💰 The ⚪️⚫️ are willing to pay a part of his salary: talks continue, even if #MUFC'd like to sell him permanently. 📌 To date, the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 LW doesn't consider his possible transfer to 🇸🇦 a concrete option. pic.twitter.com/tp1OCn3yQy — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 20, 2023

Fabrizio Romano also confirms that Massimiliano Allegri’s side are still open to adding the 23-year-old to their ranks.

The transfer expert told CaughtOffside, “I recently revealed that Juventus asked for information on Jadon Sancho as they consider a loan move for January, but I’m afraid fans asking me for updates since then are going to be disappointed because I don’t have anything just yet.”

“I don’t expect much to change very soon either because the key point with United right now is there will likely be changes to the board under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so it will take some time to decide what to do. Juve are still there, though, waiting to understand the conditions of a potential January deal.”

