Manchester United among clubs chasing youngest Ligue 1 captain Arouna Sangante



The sheer amount of injuries that Manchester United have suffered this season has not allowed manager Erik ten Hag the luxury of picking his strongest XI.

The defence has suffered the most with the Dutch manager forced to shuffle his deck almost regularly, which has resulted in the team lacking composure at the back.

His strongest centre-back pairing of World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have suffered injuries of varying lengths with the Argentine out for the year.

United need a new defender In January

Jonny Evans, who returned to the club this summer, is also sidelined while Luke Shaw, who played admirably in Martinez’s absence last season, is also yet to return to action.

Uncertainty surrounding the futures of Varane, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof means there is a need to strengthen at the back as early as possible.

Recent reports have linked United with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio and now a brand new name has been added to the mix.

As per Football Insider, Le Havre sensation Arouna Sangante is attracting plenty of interest from all across Europe with United one of the sides in the race.

Arch rivals Manchester City, and Chelsea and European heavyweights AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring developments with interest.

The 21-year-old is the youngest captain in Ligue 1 and he has guided the newly-promoted side to seventh in the league with the team keeping five clean sheets in 10 games the defender has taken part in.

Sangante was named in the second tier’s team of the season last term and he has simply gone from strength to strength in the French top flight.

His current deal lasts until 2026 and is valued at €8 million as per Transfermarkt. As per the report, club owner Vincent Volpe wants to sell the highly-rated youngster in January when his stock is at its highest.

United eyeing Ligue 1 sensation Arouna Sangante

“Man United, Man City and Chelsea have set their sights on signing Le Havre sensation Arouna Sangante, sources have told Football Insider.

“Le Havre are aware of the growing interest in Sangante and club owner Vincent Volpe has given an exclusive mandate to FIFA agent Willie McKay to sell the player in the January transfer window.”

Such low-cost deals for stars of the future were what United was known for under Sir Alex Ferguson and hopefully, the prospect of such deals being completed will increase once Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives as the minority stakeholder.

United have done business with the French club in the past when they signed a young Paul Pogba from the then-Ligue 2 team for their academy.