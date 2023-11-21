Manchester United prepared to keep Anthony Martial if suitable bid not received



Manchester United’s lack of goals this season is there for all to see with United the lowest scorers among the top 12 teams in the Premier League.

It was a recurring problem in manager Erik ten Hag’s first season as well and despite the addition of Rasmus Hojlund, not much has improved.

The young Dane has been on fire in the Champions League but is yet to open his account in the Premier League. Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has managed only one goal thus far.

Martial’s inconsistent United career

The United boss has also been let down by Anthony Martial, whose consistent lackadaisical displays on the field for the best part of his United career make one wonder how he has managed to stay at the club for so long.

He was heralded as one of the brightest young talents in the world when United signed him for €60 million back in 2015. But in these seven years, the Frenchman has scored double-digit goals in the Premier League only thrice.

Ten Hag chose to give him a chance last season and while he did score nine times in all competitions, the France international’s poor injury record means the United boss knows better than to trust him.

Last season he missed 27 games in all competitions, and even when fit, his lazy approach often infuriates fans who believe the forward can do a lot more.

Fans have kept singing his name from the terraces but it is clear to see that the 27-year-old will not last long at the Theatre of Dreams.

United remain open to moving him on should a club offer a decent amount but until then, Ten Hag is open to keeping him on as part of the rotations, such is the dearth of attacking talent at the boss’ disposal.

ETH open to keeping on Martial

“Anthony Martial is another player fans have been keen to understand more about ahead of January, and from what I’m told he remains part of the rotation under Erik ten Hag, he’s not out of the project.

“Martial, like some other player at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations,” transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caughtoffside.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival set to be delayed, the January window might not see too much in terms of incomings and it makes no sense to move Martial on.

The Peoples Person has written about interest from Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Marseille and Atletico Madrid while a return to Monaco could also appeal to the player.

His United career ends next summer with the club holding the option of extending it by a year.