Manchester United’s Andre Onana nominated for the Best Men’s Player 2023 Globe Soccer Award



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been nominated for the Best Men’s Player 2023 Globe Soccer Award.

It was not the only nomination Onana received as he is also firmly in contention to win the Goalkeeper of the Year prize.

He will need to ward off significant competition from other top shot-stoppers including Manchester City’s Ederson, Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou, Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan star Mike Maignan Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Yann Sommer, Marc-André ter Stegen and Thibaut Courtois.

In terms of the Best Men’s Player award, Onana is up against global superstars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Mohammed Salah and Luka Modric, just to name a few who were named in the 30-man shortlist.

The United man was put in there for his incredible contributions at Inter Milan last season.

He was crucial as the Nerazzurri reached the Champions League final. Despite losing to Man City, Onana was sensational and earned himself plaudits.

His heroics attracted the attention of United who instantly swooped in and paid around £47.2m for him.

Onana had a difficult start to life at Old Trafford but in recent games, seems to have picked up a bit of form and is now on the up.

He will be hoping to be fit enough to play against Everton on November 26, after the international break. The 27-year-old sustained an adductor injury while playing for his national team.

However, the issue is not thought to be very serious and there are hopes he could shake it off in time for the trip to Goodison Park.

The Globe Soccer Awards are organized by the European Club Association (ECA) and the European Association of Players Agents (EFAA).

The prestigious ceremony is held annually in Dubai, with the winners being decided by a system of votes. Each player is judged on their individual performances and what they achieved.

Fans can take part in the voting via vote.globesoccer.com until December 7. A second round of voting will then be conducted by Globe Soccer’s official jury.

This panel consists of up to 30 high-profile and vital personalities in the football industry such as former players and journalists.

The winners will be announced and awarded on January 19 2024.

