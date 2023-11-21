Raphael Varane assessing his options before arriving at January transfer decision



Manchester United’s defensive unit has suffered the most due to the ever-rising number of injuries with manager Erik ten Hag hardly ever having the luxury of picking his strongest back four.

World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is out for the year while Jonny Evans is set to be out for a few weeks at least. Just like last season, the Dutchman knows he cannot trust Raphael Varane due to his poor injury record.

The Frenchman missed 15 games last season and always seemed to get injured when playing several games back-to-back. Ten Hag is wary of utilising him too frequently.

Even in the current campaign, the 2018 World Cup winner has missed four games already and recently, he has found himself falling behind the likes of Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Varane’s struggles this term

For the four-time Champions League winner, this is quite a new phenomenon and Ten Hag has admitted that not playing the former France international is purely tactical.

Media reports went crazy, citing a breakdown in relations between the former Ajax coach and the 30-year-old and there have been transfer links with Saudi Arabian clubs.

Varane, at this stage of his career, is reluctant to go after the money and move to Saudi but Bayern Munich’s interest is something that is making the centre-back think.

As per TeamTalk, the former Lens defender wants to try and understand his situation at United during December and wants to assess all his options before deciding on a January transfer.

He is certainly happy with Bayern’s interest as Saudi was not his cup of tea but Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry could have an impact regarding his final decision.

“Raphael Varane is waiting to discover the extent of his options for a European transfer before deciding whether to push for a January move, TEAMtalk has learned.

“The French defender has been left stunned at the way he has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Jonny Evans regularly selected ahead of him prior to picking up a thigh strain.

“Sources are indicating to TEAMtalk that Varane is not keen on the idea of joining the Saudi Pro League at this stage, but is becoming open to how his future could map out away from Old Trafford.

“Bayern Munich are being linked with Varane and that is the sort of foreign interest that could convince him to make a move. Losing Varane in January is something that might be best avoided.”

Ratcliffe has the job of keeping Varane at United

The report has indicated that once the INEOS chairman arrives, he will take stock of the situation and will try to ensure a repeat of the Jadon Sancho saga is not seen.

Ten Hag and Varane will be encouraged to sort this situation out. Varane, who arrived for €40 million in 2021, is currently valued at €35 million as per Transfermarkt.

With no certainty regarding whether the British billionaire can help United in January, it would be best if Varane is not sold in the middle of the campaign. He is far too good to let go on the cheap. Next summer is a different ball-game.

The Lille-born star had indicated in the past that he was open to retiring at United but the next set of games before the New Year and how Ten Hag uses him will help him determine his immediate fate.