Scott McTominay stands close to Denis Law after ridiculous scoring streak for Scotland



Scott McTominay and Denis Law don’t share many similarities except for both being Scottish and playing for Manchester United.

However, such is the tear McTominay has been for Scotland that he almost made another similarity come true.

The United midfielder has now scored seven goals for Scotland in calendar year 2023 which puts him in the third position for most goals for Scotland in a year.

Ahead of him is Colin Stein (8), with Denis Law leading the way with 11 goals.

However, it must be noted that it will be impossible for McTominay to move up in this list for the foreseeable future.

That is because Scotland have already played their last international fixture of this year, a 3-3 draw against Norway in which McTominay was kept quiet.

It is still a remarkable achievement for a player who is not a forward by trade but is increasingly getting a reputation for scoring and at clutch times too.

Alongside fellow Red Devil Rasmus Hojlund, McTominay finished as the fourth-highest goalscorer during Scotland’s Euro Qualifiers.

His seven in 10 games had him stand alongside prolific figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Romelu Lukaku.

Through his efforts, Scotland qualified for next year’s tournament despite being drawn into a tricky group alongside Spain and Norway.

The highlight of their campaign was their home win against Spain, where Scott McTominay’s double provided the hosts with a memorable result.

McTominay has recently started to replicate his international form at the club level, most evidenced by his late double which saw United clutch victory from the jaws of defeat against Brentford.

United will be hoping for more of the same with a tricky run of fixtures coming up, starting with a trip to Everton on November 26.