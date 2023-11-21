Sir Jim Ratcliffe to fund January spending spree if Jadon Sancho sold – report

Incoming Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to provide manager Erik ten Hag with a major financial boost which could allow for a January transfer window spending spree.

According to Football Insider, any funds raised from the sale of first-team players in January will be handed directly to Ten Hag so that he may bolster his squad with some fresh mid-season signings.

Ratcliffe is expected to take control of Man United’s football operations by November 26th, meaning that he will be in a position to form a close relationship with the first-team manager.

Among the players that United have been heavily expected to offload this January is Jadon Sancho, who was been exiled from the first team since his fallout with Ten Hag.

Saudi Arabia has shown an interest in luring Sancho to the Pro League, The Peoples Person reported, while Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid have also been named as potential suitors.

Juventus are reportedly still engaged in talks with United over a loan deal in January, however, United are believed to be prioritising a permanent move.

Sancho’s departure from the club could yet be blocked, however, after it was reported that Ratcliffe is set to hold talks with Ten Hag over potentially resolving their spat.

United are believed to be open to the idea of parting ways with winger Antony, who has struggled to make a positive impact on the field this season.

Still, with Ten Hag reportedly retaining his faith in Antony and unwilling to offload the player, he too may remain at the club past January.

Yesterday, it was reported that Bayern Munich have been considering signing United centre-back Raphael Varane in January.

According to The Athletic, the French World Cup winner has accepted his manager’s decision to bench him in recent times, meaning that he might be willing to ride things out at United as he seeks a way back into the starting 11.

With several underperforming key assets and numerous key players unavailable through injury, Ten Hag’s job as United manager has become increasingly difficult, meaning that he may have little other choice than to turn to the transfer market in January to provide his squad with a much-needed boost.

Sancho looks like the most likely exit at this point and a sale could therefore be the key to Erik ten Hag’s ability to strengthen his squad in January.