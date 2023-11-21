Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment into Man United could be pushed back until next year



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment into Manchester United could potentially be delayed until next year.

The expectation was that Sir Jim was closing in on an investment into the club that would essentially make him a minority owner of United.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that an official announcement would likely be made during the ongoing November international break.

However, nothing has materialized so far and the Red Devils are set to make their return to action on November 26 when they travel to Goodison Park to face Sean Dyche’s Everton.

It was recently relayed that there were no guarantees Sir Jim’s investment would be wrapped up before the Thanksgiving holidays which start in the US on Thursday.

While many would have undoubtedly thought that this translated into just a delay of around a few days, The Mirror journalist David McDonnell has suggested otherwise and indicated that fans may have to wait significantly longer.

As per McDonnell, it’s likely that an official announcement of Sir Jim’s arrangement with the Glazers could be made public in 2024.

He told Stretford Paddock, “Our understanding was that it would be done during the international break. A couple of weeks ago, that was the intel that everybody was getting – that it would be done in the next fortnight.”

“Now it looks like it’s going to be pushed back until the new year, but I think you’ve seen with the departure of Richard Arnold that Sie Jim Ratcliffe has not been slow in asserting his authority and flexing his muscles if you like. I don’t think there’s any doubt that it’ll go through, it’s a question of the process, ratification and the paperwork and the official elements of the deal.”

McDonnell added, “I don’t think anyone, however much they think they’re in the know, can put a timeline on it and say definitively for sure when things are going to happen. All we can say is the latest information is that it was going to happen this week and now it looks like it’ll probably be pushed until the new year.”

He further stated that while United supporters will undoubtedly be disappointed with the outcome of the process and how it has panned out, it’s a slight positive that the Glazers are relinquishing some control.

Sir Jim’s proposal will of course see the INEOS billionaire be granted control of the club’s sporting operations.

