Agency change could see Manchester United miss out on young sensation Roony Bardghji

Manchester United could be set to miss out on Swedish teenage sensation, Roony Bardghji, due to a change in agency.

Bardghji’s name was thrown into the spotlight a couple of weeks ago when the Copenhagen attacker expertly volleyed in an 87th minute winner against the Red Devils in a 4-3 epic loss in the Champions League.

There have not been many links between United and the player as of yet but with the club’s tradition of bringing in young players and especially with the rich history of Scandinavian footballers who have worn the red devil on their shirt, it was perhaps only a matter of time.

According to The Sun, English giants United and Chelsea could miss out on the player due to a change in agency.

The young Swede has already incredibly played 57 times and scored 15 goals for the Danish side, despite only turning 18 a week ago. It is wonderfully ironic that his name is Roony then. Fans around the globe will be reminded of a certain Liverpudlian, with a similar name, who also began to make waves at such a tender age.

The young winger has really kicked on this season however by netting 10 goals in 23 games and may just be ready to take his talents to a more challenging league than the Danish Superliga.

The player is yet to be capped by the Swedish senior national team but with appearances already for the under 21s, you get the feeling it is inevitable, most likely in the next round of international fixtures in the new year.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, he has been snapped up the CAA agency. This is a potential problem as the same agency represents many clients for Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. They already have James Maddison, Heung-min Son, Richarlison, Pedro Porro, Pape Sarr and even manager Ange Postecoglou on their books.

That means plenty of opportunities to sell the white half of North London as an ideal landing spot in the future.

His new representative, Christian Emile, has already begun to lavish praise on the youngster. The agent stated, “He’s one of the most exciting talents in the world and also the future of Swedish football since Zlatan Ibrahimovic”.

No pressure then.

Emile went on to temper expectations for a move in the close future by stating it is “too early” to say whether a move is forthcoming but he did say that we should all get used to seeing the player perform on the biggest stage.

Let’s hope if the young Swede does fulfil his clear potential, he will follow many before him and choose the red of United over the white of Tottenham. He did say the biggest stage and despite the decay, Old Trafford is still larger than most.