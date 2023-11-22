Big-spending Chelsea eyeing shock deal for Man United superstar Raphael Varane



Erik ten Hag’s second season as Manchester United manager has been characterised by poor form and numerous injuries which have threatened to derail the season as early as November.

The Red Devils have conceded the third-most goals among the top ten sides in the Premier League while they are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League, having conceded the third-most goals among the 32 teams in the group stages.

The Dutch manager has hardly had the luxury of picking his strongest back-four with both Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw injured for the long term.

Varane’s struggles this season

Raphael Varane’s poor injury record and indifferent form has meant the United boss has relied more on Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof instead of the World Cup winner, which has left the centre-back stunned.

Saudi Arabian clubs are sniffing around in case an opportunity presents itself while Bayern Munich have emerged as a surprise contender should the defender leave in January.

The Frenchman is expected to wait and see how Ten Hag uses him during the busy December period and assess his options before arriving at a decision.

The United manager has asserted in public that all is good between the pair and once Sir Jim Ratcliffe comes in, he will also have a chat to understand the situation if it worsens.

The former French international had revealed in the past that he was open to retiring at United and that a move to Saudi Arabia was not something he was planning on.

However, a decent opportunity in a top European team could definitely interest him. After Bayern, now journalist Simon Phillips has revealed that Chelsea could emerge as surprise suitors ahead of next summer.

Chelsea eyeing shock Varane deal

Thiago Silva looks likely to leave at the end of the current campaign while Trevoh Chalobah is also likely to depart, even as early as January.

Silva’s experience and winning pedigree will be difficult to replace and hence the interest in the 30-year-old United man.

According to Phillips, an unnamed senior Chelsea board member has recommended co-owner Todd Boehly to go after the four-time Champions League winner.

Varane, who arrived for €40 million in 2021, is currently valued at €35 million as per Transfermarkt. And United should avoid selling to a direct rival, especially considering the pedigree the centre-back still has.

A move to Chelsea looks unlikely at this stage but nothing can be ruled out in football. United should try and make it as difficult as possible for the Blues in case there is any truth to these rumours.