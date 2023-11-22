“Contact will be established”: Galatasaray planning talks for Donny van de Beek before Champions League clash



Galatasaray are plotting to hold talks with Manchester United for the possible January signing of Donny van de Beek when the two sides face off against each other later this month in the Champions League.

United are set to travel to Turkey to take on Galatasaray on November 29 in a simply must-win affair.

At the moment, Erik ten Hag’s men are bottom of Group A with just three points.

According to Sporx, Galatasaray are keen to use United’s presence in Turkey for the match, to initiate talks for Donny van de Beek.

During the summer transfer window, Van de Beek was linked to a number of clubs including Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp, Lorient and Galatasaray, but nothing materialized.

The Dutch midfielder ended up staying at Old Trafford, where his struggle for minutes has continued this term.

So far this season, Van de Beek has made just two appearances, which have come as a substitute in the Premier League and Carabao Cup. In total, the player has only accumulated 21 minutes of competitive football under his belt.

To say he is surplus to requirements would be a massive understatement.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Galatasaray are keen on offering Van de Beek an exit route away from Old Trafford.

Sporx has now given an update and indicated that “contact will be established” with United for Van de Beek when the Red Devils arrive in Istanbul on November 29.

It’s understood that before the match, Okan Buruk’s side will take the opportunity to officially express their interest in the Netherlands international.

On his part, Van de Beek is open to securing a move to a club where he will be guaranteed significant playing time.

The 26-year-old is eager to get his career back on track and regain his place in the national team ahead of the 2024 Euros.

Sporx adds that United have slapped a €15m price tag on Van de Beek but since he does not feature heavily in Ten Hag’s plans, the 20-time English champions could be convinced to accept a lower offer.

