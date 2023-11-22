Facundo Pellistri stars for Uruguay again

Manchester United winger, Facundo Pellistri, continued his impressive form for the Uruguayan national team in a comprehensive 3-0 win versus Bolivia.

The win consolidated Uruguay’s second position in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification league table. La Celeste have 13 points from six games and are only two points adrift of world champions, Argentina.

The 21 year old winger has found gametime hard to come by this season with Manchester United, only making seven appearances so far and those being predominantly limited cameos from the bench.

However, the Uruguayan starlet did contribute a vital last-gasp assist for Bruno Fernandes to win the game against Fulham at the beginning of the month. Nonetheless, major moments of contribution have been far and few between.

Contrastingly, the youngster has enjoyed significantly greater action and key moments for his national team of late.

He has already played eight times this calendar year for Uruguay and has 18 appearances in total in just two years. The youngster’s extraordinary display against Bolivia came off the back of a successful night’s work against Argentina last Friday, as reported by The Peoples Person.

Last night was arguably an even more accomplished performance by the 21 year old. Sofascore gave the winger a highly credible 7.9 score. The youngster provided an assist for Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in the opening 15 minutes of the game to get his team off to the perfect start.

Pellistri showed his throwback winger style by racing down the right wing and cutting the ball back for Nunez to volley home. The action was akin to when Pellistri assisted Wout Weghorst for his only Old Trafford goal against Real Betis in the Europa League last campaign.

The winger was also involved in Nunez’s second and Uruguay’s third of the night, by being heavily involved at the start of the build-up phase for the goal. The United’s number 28 dribbled with the ball, in what was one of his two successful dribbles of the game, and laid the ball off for a cross that eventually led to the ball hitting the back of the net.

Pellistri was credited for creating two big chances in the game and having a meticulous passing performance with 23 from 26 finding their intended target. This is particularly remarkable for a winger, who typically lose the ball more through chance creation. The youngster was able to expertly blend creativity with accuracy in this performance.

The young attacker came off after 77 minutes in Montevideo, his hometown, with another great night’s work under his belt. Pellistri will surely be chomping at the bit to get back to Manchester and try to get some more meaningful gametime at his club. With Antony’s catastrophic form and Sancho’s exile from the squad, it is surprising to many fans why Erik ten Hag has not provided the right winger with more chances.

Pellistri’s traditional wing play of trying to beat a man with pace and skill, before whipping in a cross, would certainly be lapped up by the Old Trafford crowd. Many of the older members will have witnessed awe-inspiring wing play from the like of Ryan Giggs and Andrei Kanchelskis in the past and would be keen to see a similar style in the modern era.

The man from Montevideo will hope he has the chance to show it before he is forced to exit the club on loan or permanently in the near future.