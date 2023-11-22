Harry Maguire extends olive branch to Ghanaian MP who trolled him after latter’s apology



Amidst a tough season for Manchester United, there have been a few players who have marked this campaign as one of resurgence.

Harry Maguire is probably the chief among them, who has gone from having one foot out of the exit door in the summer to the first name on the teamsheet now.

The last few years were torrid for the Englishman, who copped abuse from all over the world and became somewhat of a target for trolls, regardless of what he did.

A video went viral some time ago of Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo putting up Maguire as the “biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United’s defence”.

The centre-back was going through a tough period at the time and this worldwide mockery summed up his state then.

Now, however, Maguire has turned it around, and in the process, Adongo has turned his words around.

Apologising to the defender for his earlier remarks, Adongo said Maguire is a “transformational” footballer who has “turned the corner”.

Never one to shy away from engaging with fans on social media, Maguire responded in kind, being the bigger man in this story.

He accepted Adongo’s apology and even sent a thinly veiled to the MP for him to come to Old Trafford, writing “See you soon at Old Trafford”.

MP Issac Adongo apology accepted . See you at Old Trafford soon 🤝😊 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 22, 2023

Maguire replying to a person who once trolled him totally caught the fans off guard as at the time of writing, his tweet has 51k likes, nearly quadruple the tweet is replied to.

The focus will be now on the United man, especially with Jonny Evans’ injury and Raphael Varane’s lack of form.

His leadership qualities and resurgent form will need to be on full display as United begin a tricky run of fixtures, starting away from home against Everton on November 26.

