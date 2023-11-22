Henrik Larsson backs Rasmus Hojlund to be a success at Manchester United

Manchester United’s rich and illustrious history has seen some of the world’s finest players pull on the red shirt to represent the club.

Legendary Swedish striker Henrik Larsson certainly falls into that category having spent half of a season on loan at Old Trafford.

Even though his stay was a short one, Larsson left his mark at the club after impressing staff and fans alike during his short loan spell.

In an exclusive interview with MUTV, the classy forward has spoken on United’s latest Scandinavian striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

Larsson says that he was impressed with his first impressions of the Dane after seeing him play against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, praising Hojlund’s pace and movement in particular.

“I watched him when United played against Copenhagen at Old Trafford. I liked what I saw. He is a striker with some speed. He was willing to go beyond the opponents’ back four or back three, however you want to see it,” said Larsson.

Although Hojlund is still settling in at the club, Larsson believed the early signs are good and will only improve as relationships with his new teammates develop.

“It’s early to say, but he looks interesting because physically, there is a presence about him.

“It’s going to take some time before he settles in. He’s new to the club and getting used to the other players. But hopefully for United, he can be a good striker,” he said.

Hojlund has played on his own up top and with a striking partner during his early stages at United and Larsson says that his ability to keep the ball will play a major part in whether or not he succeeds at Old Trafford.

“I think if you’re playing up front in any system, one or two, you always should be able to keep the ball, because you’re not going to be with your partner all the time, even if you’re playing two up front.

“So I think that’s the skillset that you need to have as a striker, because more often than not you’re going to have your back towards the goal,” says the Swede.

Larsson, who had the ability to operate with partners or his own, feels Hojlund has the physicality to adapt to both roles and backed the young man to perform on the biggest stage.

“Obviously a lot of teams are playing with three up front, and that means that you’re going to be on your own (in the middle) more often than not. But I think that he has the physical presence to do both things,” he added.

Hojlund has enjoyed much more success in Europe than in the Premier League since his arrival, slamming home five goals in his four Champions League games but is yet to get off the mark domestically.

His next opportunity to get up and and running in the league will come on Sunday as United travel to Goodison Park to face a fired up Everton side after the Premier League’s controversial decision to dock them 10 points for breaking Profitability & Sustainability rules.