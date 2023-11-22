Juventus hopeful of long-term Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic signing contract extension



Manchester United have been let down by a lack of goals with the 20-time league champions scoring the least amount of goals among the top 12 teams in the Premier League.

It was an issue that had plagued manager Erik ten Hag in his first season as well, which is why he had decided quite early on in his tenure that buying a new striker was of utmost importance.

Strenuous links with Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane arrived during the summer but a mixture of high costs and Spurs’ adamant stance of not strengthening a rival meant the England international jumped ship to join Bayern Munich.

United’s striker hunt

There were other players on United’s list but they ended up acquiring Danish wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, who has been on fire in the Champions League and is the top-scorer in the group phase.

However, he is yet to open his account in the Premier League and things have not been helped by the poor form of last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford, who has scored only once this term.

United need help as soon as possible and whether any major signing will be possible in January depends on outgoings and whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake can be ratified in time.

If not, then next summer will be when United will go after another striker, and as per 90min, they are yet to forget Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic and could return for him.

Complications have arisen because the Serbian has regained the form he showed for Fiorentina a couple of seasons back with four goals and one assist in six starts in Serie A and The Old Lady now want him to sign a contract extension.

The Turin-based outfit were open to moving him on in the summer with United one of the clubs linked with the 23-year-old but now they have performed a U-turn which might make an exit more costly.

“Juventus are hopeful that Dusan Vlahovic will sign a contract extension at the club despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Vlahovic remains a target

“Sources confirmed to 90min back in June that Vlahovic had requested to leave the club during the summer, with Allegri giving his blessing for the striker to depart.

“However, despite interest from Arsenal, United and Bayern Munich, Vlahovic ultimately stayed at Juve beyond the transfer deadline. Since then, despite a back injury, Vlahovic has re-found some of his best form.

“La Vecchia Signora are keen to extend his contract until 2028, with his current deal expiring in 2026. 90min understands that, despite this, long-term admirers Arsenal and United are maintaining a watching brief on Vlahovic’s situation.”

Juve had paid a whopping €70 million for Vlahovic’s services back in January 2022 and they will no longer be prepared to take a hit on their initial investment. It will be interesting to see if United go after him next summer.