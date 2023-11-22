Luke Shaw could make long-awaited return for Man United against Everton

The tide may finally be turning for Manchester United and their lengthy injury list.

The MEN claims that United left back, Luke Shaw, could finally be available to play against Everton on Sunday, when the Premier League season resumes after the latest international break.

United have been decimated with fitness problems all season. The injuries continue to mount up with Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and possibly Rasmus Hojlund all still on the sidelines for numerous weeks.

Youngsters Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo still haven’t been able to make an appearance for the first team this season due to ongoing physical issues. Mainoo is on his way back having played vital roles in youth football this season and recently made the bench against Manchester City.

Moreover, the injury curse seemed to have taken two more players during the international break when Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana both had to be subbed off during their respective national teams’ victories on Friday night. Luckily, both injuries seem to be minor and Rashford was already available again for England’s next game.

Therefore, Luke Shaw returning to action will put a smile on all United fans’ faces.

The MEN reports that “Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recovered from a bout of illness to face Everton this weekend and Ten Hag may even welcome back Luke Shaw.

“Sharp eyes will be on training to see if he is present.”

The English international has not played since the second game of the season in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the backend of August. The 28 year old suffered a muscular injury and had to exit the field of play.

With Tyrell Malacia already injured at the start of the season and Alvaro Fernandez’s loan to Granada already seemingly in the pipeline, Shaw’s injury led to a panic-stricken United sealing their own loan deal for Sergio Reguilon on deadline day.

Shaw has been an integral part of the Manchester United team over the last few seasons. Despite horrific injury problems and morale-sapping clashes with Jose Mourinho at the start of his United career, the left back has shown his class and importance to the first team in recent years.

Last season, the man from Kingston Upon Thames played 47 times for the Red Devils, scoring one goal. However, the English defender has only played more than 40 times in a season on three occasions in what is now his tenth campaign for the club. In fact, Shaw has only played 262 times for Man United in this spell.

For comparison, Bruno Fernandes has already played 202 times for the Red Devils in what is now only his fifth season at the club. Despite all of his problems, Harry Maguire has also managed to represent the team 186 times in five seasons to date as well. As Shaw is seemingly in the peak of his career, he will hope his injury problems are finally behind him.

Sergio Reguilon will also surely fall further down the pecking order at the club but will still need to play a vital role at least until Tyrell Malacia is back. Shaw will need to be eased back into action and a packed winter schedule can be gruelling to say the least. Rotation will be key if United are to avoid heaping more injury woe onto their beleaguered squad.

Fingers crossed then that Luke Shaw and more of the injured players can get back in time to help the team navigate an intense and crucial period of the season.