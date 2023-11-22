Man United voted in favour of proposed ban allowing Premier League sides to sign players from affiliated clubs



Manchester United are among a number of clubs which voted in favour of the proposed ban that sought to keep Premier League sides from signing players from teams they’re linked with.

The ban was suggested to prevent clubs with a multi-club ownership model from gaining an unfair advantage by way of buying or loaning players from teams they’re affiliated with.

This topic became a contentious issue, more so after suggestions that Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle were plotting a January loan move for Al Hilal star Ruben Neves after confirmation of Sandro Tonali’s ban for betting.

However, as The Times reports, the proposal has failed due to outfits like Manchester City and Newcastle firmly opposing it.

“Newcastle, Sheffield United, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest are said to have voted against the proposed Premier League rule change.”

“Saudi-owned Sheffield United and Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City were among seven clubs who opposed the temporary ban, while 13 voted in favour at the Premier League meeting in London. At least 14 of the 20 top-flight clubs needed to back the proposal to pass the rule change.”

“Most of those clubs are linked to multi-club ownership models so the defeat of the proposal means they can take players from partner clubs on loan. A separate vote on tougher rules on commercial deals between associated parties was also defeated.”

This development has come about amidst suggestions that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is closing in on a partial investment into United, is keen on implementing a multi-club ownership model.

Already, the British businessman via his INEOS corporation, owns Swiss side Lausanne and French giants OGC Nice.

It’s understood that Sir Jim is interested in adding Nice and Lausanne into an ecosystem also featuring United.

The 71-year-old billionaire is also eyeing the addition of further teams to his portfolio, in a move that could benefit United massively, especially after the Premier League’s proposed ban was defeated.

Already, the Red Devils are being heavily linked to a move for Nice defensive supremo Jean-Clair Todibo as Erik ten Hag plans to reinforce his backline options.

Therefore, while United voted in favour of bringing the ban into effect, the 20-time English champions may stand to massively reap the rewards of the proposal failing.

