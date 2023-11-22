Manchester United denied second goal in derby day defeat

The Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Sunday was marred by poor decisions that impacted the result in another knock for the WSL.

United went ahead through a perfectly executed penalty taken by Katie Zelem after Greenwood handled the ball in the area.

The home side found the back of the net again through Geyse after her cross deflected off a City defender.

She kept it in play, gathering it on the byline, made space and slotted it in from a tight angle but the linesman signalled that the ball had in fact gone out of play… for a goal kick.

It was an odd decision which affected the game significantly.

United went on to lose 3-1 after the home side were picked apart by two goals in sixty seconds, then a poor clearance by Earps ricocheted off Shaw and into the goal for City’s third.

City went down to ten with the sending off of Alexiandri and United had their chances towards the end of the game but it was too little, too late.

Replays show Geyse’s goal probably should have stood as the whole ball did not look to have crossed the line but if it had gone out of play, it should have been a corner to United.

The ball comes off a City defender.

The result leaves United in fourth place, a point behind their Manchester rivals and seven points off league leaders Chelsea.

United will have to bounce back immediately as they take on Liverpool in the Conti Cup tomorrow.

They return to WSL action on Sunday when they travel to Bristol.