Manchester United tried to sign Thomas Muller last winter, could try again in January



Manchester United could be exploring a January swoop for Bayern Munich’s veteran forward Thomas Müller, according to a new report from Germany.

United find themselves desperately short of attacking options this season.

The out-of-form Anthony Martial is the only backup to injured Rasmus Hojlund at centre forward, Jadon Sancho has one foot out of the club after a spat with manager Erik ten Hag and wingers Antony and Marcus Rashford are also desperately short of form.

The versatility of 34-year-old Müller, who can play as an attacking midfielder, on either wing or up top, must be a temptation if United think they can get him.

According to Bild’s Christian Falk, “Manchester United tried to get Thomas Müller last Winter. Erik ten Hag wanted him. Müller should help United with his experience. Next try this Winter?”

The question mark at the end of Falk’s post suggests that it is mere speculation, but his claim that United tried to sign the German last winter, only to end up with Wout Weghorst, is certainly interesting.

Müller is finding it increasingly difficult to hold down a regular starting spot in the Bayern team this season and has not completed 90 minutes in any competition.

A late chapter in his football life in the Premier League could pique his interest and with only six months left on his contract, it is certainly feasible that he could “do a Schweinsteiger” and make the switch to Old Trafford.

From United’s perspective, a proven, world class player who has that versatility and who could be available for very little, or even free, could be a very appealing option.

On the other hand, such a move would likely divide opinion. The club has come under a lot of criticism in recent years for signing aging players past their prime on high salaries.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are examples of players whose contribution has been brief and “stop gap”.

As with the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, many believe it is high time United have a longer-term strategy in place, bringing in players who can help to shape the club’s future.

If Falk is right and United did make an attempt last winter, with his loss of rank in Munich and contract situation, there is every chance they could act again this time, with much more chance of success.